Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
'I couldn’t speak highly enough of Michael' - Cody hails departing lieutenant Dempsey

Mick Dempsey has stepped down as Kilkenny’s strength and conditioning coach.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 11:07 AM
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Michael Dempsey during the 2019 championship.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Michael Dempsey during the 2019 championship.
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Michael Dempsey during the 2019 championship.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

BRIAN CODY HAS hailed the impact departing coach Mick Dempsey had on Kilkenny during his 15-year association with his team.

Laois native Dempsey joined the Cats set-up in 2005 and worked as Cody’s physical trainer during a golden era on Noreside.

Kilkenny lifted eight All-Ireland titles during Dempsey’s tenure and he was credited with having the team in peak condition as they completed the four-in-a-row between 2006-09.

“Michael’s been with us for so long now, before that with the U21s,” Cody told KCLR radio.

“I mean he’s been working with us in the whole area of strength and conditioning, fitness and in all various aspects from a hurling point of view as well, its well documented what he brought to it.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough of Michael and what he’s done, and again in a very understated way and a very humble way he worked, he had a huge knowledge of everything that’s involved with it, constantly upskilling himself and keeping ahead of the posse and that.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Mirror is reporting that legendary hurler DJ Carey will join Cody’s backroom team for 2020. 

Carey, 48, served as U20 boss in 2019 and looks set to join the senior set-up as a selector, with Derek Lyng expected to move in the opposite direction to take charge of the U20s.

