Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 4 July 2022
Advertisement

'He's not there to make friends' - Cody silences the doubters yet again

‘There aren’t many people out there that manage like that and that would get away with some of the stuff he does.’

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 4 Jul 2022, 11:21 AM
58 minutes ago 2,144 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5807105
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody celebrates with Tommy Walsh after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody celebrates with Tommy Walsh after the game.
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody celebrates with Tommy Walsh after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KILKENNY CLIPPED CLARE’S wings on Saturday, leaving Brian Cody 70 minutes away from claiming his 12th All-Ireland title as manager. 

The mood music prior to the season was that Kilkenny were stagnating and the atmosphere at training was poor.

Then after the initial handshake incident in Salthill, there were rumours the Ballyhale contingent were unhappy with how situation with Henry Shefflin played out.

And yet Cody surfed all that talk with minimal fuss. He sent out a Kilkenny team against the Banner with their usual ferocious work ethic and hunger. 

They sealed three Leinster titles in succession and another appearance in hurling’s showpiece game.

Not bad for a manager supposedly trading off past glories. 

“I find it hard to understand,” said Davy Fitzgerald on the Sunday Game.

“At times you’ll hear rumblings out of Kilkenny about ‘we need a change’. He’s gone through a few great teams, built a few different teams, but he always seems to have Kilkenny there or thereabouts. He’s in another All-Ireland final and they have an opportunity.

“He’s not there to make friends. He has one thing on his mind – Kilkenny winning. Nothing else comes into this. No one person is bigger than that Kilkenny ream. If you come across him you’ll know that.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“He’s going to make changes and be it big or small, there’s no one bigger than Kilkenny. There aren’t many people out there that manage like that and that would probably get away with some of the stuff he does, but it’s incredible what he’s managed to achieve.”

Donal Óg Cusack added: “For that length of time, theres huge demand son inter-county mangers. You have to have huge respect for his desire. His teams are often brilliant but always turn up.

“Everybody likes to find chinks in the armour. Over the last couple of years we were all asking could Kilkenny adapt to this latest iteration of the game.

“But that’s been one of his greatest achievements, that he’s played through a number of different evolutions of the game and he’s been able to adapt and win at each of the different stages.”

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie