Dundalk confirm Brian Gartland's departure as Head of Football Operations

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that Head of Football Operations Brian Gartland has left the club with immediate effect.

It brings to an end Gartland’s near 11-year association with the club.

Gartland joined Dundalk from Portadown in the summer of 2013 and make over 250 appearances for the club before retiring in 2021, winning 16 major honours – including five Premier Division titles.

He was appointed Head of Football Operations in January 2023, but has now left amid a turbulent spell for the Louth club.

Dundalk are bottom of the Premier Division table following the club’s worst start to a season in their history.

Stephen O’Donnell was sacked as manager in April, with Dundalk hiring Noel King as his replacement.

Over the weekend, Dundalk supporters’ group The 1903 released an open letter to owner Brian Ainscough calling for him to recognise the ‘mistake’ of appointing King and start a search for a new manager.

Gartland is now the latest high-profile exit at the Louth club.

“Brian will always be a legendary figure at Oriel Park and the decision to part ways wasn’t easy,” said Ainscough.

“I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to the club over the past 11 years and we wish him the very best of luck in the future.”

Dundalk host Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Friday.