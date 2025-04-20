Brian Lohan: 'We're just delighted with our lads, they always give that bit of fight'

BRIAN LOHAN HAILED the resilience of his Clare team after they hauled themselves back into contention in today’s Munster opener against Cork from a position where they had trailed by twelve points at the break.

The All-Ireland champions came close to a stunning victory when David Reidy’s free edged them in front in injury-time, but Cork rescued a point when Declan Dalton raised a late white flag.

“You just have to be really happy with the attitude of the group, up against such a good team to produce what they did in the second half,” said Lohan.

“You lose your concentration for any period of time and you’re hurt and you’re hurt badly. We lost our concentration in the first half and we conceded 2-3, 2-4, but then our concentration was excellent in the second half and we were able to turn it around.

we’re just delighted with our lads. Just delighted with them. They give so much and have done for a number of years. We don’t always win but they always give that bit of fight and we’re delighted with that and that’s really what our supporters are looking for.”

Lohan saw no issue with Cork being placed as strong favourites beforehand.

“Ah I don’t think so. That’s fair enough. We hadn’t played well all year and Cork had played so well in all of their matches but League is League and Championship is Championship so we always felt that we had a shout and we had a chance and that’s how it turned out.

“(We) just showed great belief and great resilience. If we were going to be in that situation, did we have the guts and the composure to turn it around? We got an answer today so we’re delighted with our group.”

The Clare boss felt the wind his team played against in the first half was a significant factor.

“We felt that even though it looked bad at half-time, it wasn’t that bad. The breeze was tough enough and when it’s going straight down the field here it can be a difficult breeze to play against and there’s so much involved in the puckout now and winning that puckout, if it was hard for us in the first half to win our puckout so it was always going to be difficult for them to win their puckout.”

Injury ruled regular full-back Conor Cleary out for Clare, but attacker Peter Duggan’s form was a welcome boost for Clare.

“He was excellent in the first half and he was showing the whole time so he was a brilliant out ball for us, as he was in the league but he was sent off in the League for… it was a bad sending off.”