Shels sign Ireland youth star Brian McManus

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Ireland youth cap Brian McManus.

The 18-year-old Dubliner has impressed in his time with the Premier Division side in recent weeks, having departed Preston North End.

The former St Kevin’s Boys player lined out in midfield for some of the northside club’s recent friendlies, though manager Ian Morris says he can fill in at full back too.

“[He's] slotted straight into the squad and settled really well,” said Morris. “Brian is a fantastic addition to our squad. He is a young lad with great pedigree coming from Preston North End via St Kevin’s boys.

“Brian has a big engine and an excellent range of passing.”

McManus, for his part, is keen to make the most of his chance at first-team football.

“We want to get as high as we can in the league,” McManus said today. “It’s a good squad, a very young squad too. I aim to work hard and try to make some appearances.

“You see it with the likes of Shane Farrell breaking in last year so it’s great to see the youth coming through.”