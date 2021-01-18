BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 18 January 2021
Advertisement

Positive update on Bríd Stack after horror incident, with Cork great to make full recovery

Her club, Greater Western Sydney Giants, has issued a statement, confirming the extent of the neck injury.

By Emma Duffy Monday 18 Jan 2021, 9:17 AM
24 minutes ago 793 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5328085
Bríd Stack is tackled by fellow Irishwoman Ailish Considine earlier in yesterday's AFLW practice match.
Image: GWS Giants.
Bríd Stack is tackled by fellow Irishwoman Ailish Considine earlier in yesterday's AFLW practice match.
Bríd Stack is tackled by fellow Irishwoman Ailish Considine earlier in yesterday's AFLW practice match.
Image: GWS Giants.

CORK LEGEND BRÍD Stack has been released from hospital and is “expected to make a full recovery” after sustaining a worrying injury in a horror incident on her Aussie Rules debut yesterday.

“Scans revealed Stack has a stable fracture of the C7 vertebra and no injury to the surrounding nerves,” a statement from Greater Western Syndey [GWS] Giants reads.

“She does not require surgery but will wear a neck brace in the short term. She is expected to make a full recovery and will remain in Australia and a key part of the team as she rehabilitates from her injury.”

The Australian club confirmed yesterday that the 11-time All-Ireland winner and 2016 Footballer of the Year had been hospitalised “following spinal precaution protocols” after a fourth-quarter challenge in a practice match against Adelaide Crows; the action blown up early as a result.

Cork LGFA, for whom Stack represented with distinction until she retired from inter-county football two years ago, relayed some “positive news” from Australia shortly after, reporting that the 34-year-old was set to make a full recovery.

And the Giants issued a further, detailed update this morning.

“This was an incredibly unfortunate accident and we’re thankful that Bríd has avoided serious injury,” Giants Head of Women’s Football, Bri Harvey, said, with Stack released from hospital late on Sunday night to re-join the Giants squad, who are based in Adelaide for at least the next two weeks.

“Bríd and her family have made incredible sacrifices to come to Australia to play in the AFL Women’s competition and we will be supporting them all the way through her recovery.

“We’d like to thank all those who provided Bríd with the best possible care both at the ground and in hospital across Sunday.”

Stack’s AFLW ambitions for 2021 have likely been dashed as a result, the Rockchapel star facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Adelaide midfielder Ebony Marinoff is facing a similar outcome, having been referred directly to the Tribunal for the dangerous tackle on Stack.

AFLW report that Marinoff has been charged with “forceful front-on contact” and that the incident was assessed as “careless conduct, high contact with severe impact.” 

Stack moved Down Under before Christmas with her husband, Cárthach, and their one-year-old son, Cárthach Óg, eventually pursuing the AFLW dream after some convincing by fellow ladies football great and now team-mate, Cora Staunton, and Giants’ head coach, Al McConnell.

Yesterday’s incident came at the end of a difficult week for her personally, following the death of Cork’s legendary manager Eamonn Ryan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie