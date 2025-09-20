Controversy as Brisbane Lions blitz Collingwood for place in AFL Grand Final

THE BRISBANE LIONS will advance to take on the Geelong Cats in the AFL Grand Final after a controversial 100-71 win over Collingwood at the MCG.

A disputed call from the umpires in the fourth quarter provided a huge momentum shift that led to the Lions scoring four goals in seven blistering minutes.

However, Collingwood were left raging from an incident immediately preceding that first goal when they felt Jamie Elliott was denied a certain free kick after Brandon Starcevich’s front-on contact.

Brisbane then took control in ruthless fashion, ensuring their place in a third consecutive Grand Final next Saturday 27 September.

Irish duo Mark O’Connor and Oisín Mullin are part of the Geelong outfit.

It will be a third final for Kerry’s O’Connor where he will be aiming to be the first Irish player to win the AFL Premiership twice, while Mayo’s Mullin will be appearing in his first final.

O’Connor and Portlaoise’s Zach Tuohy were involved for the 2022 success, while Tadhg Kennelly had previously been the breakthrough victor in 2005 with the Sydney Swans.