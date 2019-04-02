This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bristol City back in Championship play-off places following narrow victory over Middlesbrough

Adam Webster’s first-half header proved the difference in the end.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 11:46 PM
1 hour ago 535 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4574126
Adam Webster celebrating his goal.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett
Adam Webster celebrating his goal.
Image: Martin Rickett

BRISTOL CITY MOVED back up to fifth in the Championship with a 1-0 victory over fellow play-off contenders Middlesbrough.

Adam Webster’s first-half header proved the difference at the Riverside, where Boro were booed off after a fifth straight defeat that left them eighth – two points adrift of Aston Villa in sixth.

George Saville blazed over a glorious opportunity before Jonny Howson failed to get the better of Max O’Leary when one on one in the 20th minute.

Howson saw another attempt deflected onto the post and Ashley Fletcher’s follow-up was cleared off the line, with Webster’s goal coming against the run of play in the 31st minute.

Britt Assombalonga also struck the woodwork after the restart but Boro were unable to find a route back into the game.

Swansea City ended a run of three straight defeats with a resounding 3-0 victory at home to Brentford, who are now winless in four.

Nathan Dyer was on target after just 31 seconds – his first league goal for the Swans since August 2014 – and he doubled his tally after Daniel James rattled the crossbar.

Bersant Celina struck the woodwork before half-time but James got the hosts’ third on the follow-up after Connor Roberts’ effort came back off the upright in the 78th minute.

Graham Potter’s team moved up to 14th, level with Brentford on 50 points.

