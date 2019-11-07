This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bristol City stopper confirmed as Ireland U21 goalkeeping coach

Rene Gilmartin is linking up with Stephen Kenny’s side.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 5:28 PM
29 minutes ago 774 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4883332
Rene Gilmartin (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Rene Gilmartin (file pic).
Rene Gilmartin (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

BRISTOL CITY STOPPER Rene Gilmartin has been confirmed as the new Ireland U21 goalkeeping coach.

The 32-year-old Dubliner has played for a number of clubs over the course of his career, including Walsall, Watford, Plymouth and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Gilmartin also coaches at Bristol City, where he is currently the third-choice goalkeeper.

He was Ireland U21s goalkeeping coach for the previous two international windows, but has now been appointed on a permanent basis.

“It’s a massively proud moment for me. I played for the Ireland U21s when I was starting out at Walsall and now, to have the opportunity to coach the goalkeepers is perfect for me,” he said.

“We’ve got some fantastic talent coming through and it’s been great to work with the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu and Conor Kearns during my time with the squad so far.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie