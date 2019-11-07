Bristol City stopper confirmed as Ireland U21 goalkeeping coach

BRISTOL CITY STOPPER Rene Gilmartin has been confirmed as the new Ireland U21 goalkeeping coach.

The 32-year-old Dubliner has played for a number of clubs over the course of his career, including Walsall, Watford, Plymouth and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Gilmartin also coaches at Bristol City, where he is currently the third-choice goalkeeper.

He was Ireland U21s goalkeeping coach for the previous two international windows, but has now been appointed on a permanent basis.

“It’s a massively proud moment for me. I played for the Ireland U21s when I was starting out at Walsall and now, to have the opportunity to coach the goalkeepers is perfect for me,” he said.

“We’ve got some fantastic talent coming through and it’s been great to work with the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu and Conor Kearns during my time with the squad so far.”

