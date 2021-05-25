'Hearing that bulls**t' - Koepka's feud with Bryson DeChambeau reignited in leaked interview

RELATIONS BETWEEN BROOKS Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau remain icy-cold, judging by a leaked outtake from an interview with Koepka after his second round at last week’s USPGA Championship.

Koepka began his answer to a question posed by Todd Lewis, only to pause, sigh and roll his eyes when he heard Bryson DeChambeau clacking past behind him.

“I didn’t putt well but I don’t think any of the guys were going to putt well with this wind. It’s very tough”, began Kopeka, before he caught DeChambeau in his line of vision as he walked behind him.

“I don’t know what the other guys have said or … I just found it difficult to read sometimes…. Sometimes… I f*****g lost my train of thought, yeah. Hearing that bullshit. F*****g Christ.”

Lewis then started the interview over, joking “we’re going to enjoy that in the TV compound.”

“I honestly wouldn’t even care”, replied Koepka.

There is a long-standing feud between the two American golfers, with Koepka criticising the “embarrassing” pace of DeChambeau’s play in 2019.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, made comments about Koepka’s physique during a Twitch stream in January 2020, saying ”In [ESPN's] Body Issue he didn’t even have any abs, I can tell you that. I got some abs.”

Koepka replied by tweeting a photo of his pair of USPGA and US Open trophies, saying, “You were right Bryson DeChambeau. I am 2 short of a 6 pack.”

With both expected to make the US Ryder Cup team later this year, captain Steve Stricker has some diplomatic work to do.