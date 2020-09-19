Brad Thorn's Reds come up short as Brumbies claim Super Rugby AU title

THE ACT BRUMBIES withstood a late onslaught to beat the Queensland Reds 28-23 and clinch the first-ever Super Rugby AU title and solidify their status as the kings of Australian rugby.

The Brumbies are champions in Australia. Source: AAP/PA Images

Dan McKellar’s side went to the break two points ahead and put the hammer down to stretch their lead to 28-13 before the Reds came storming back to set up a tense finale.

Newly-minted Wallaby Noah Lolesio scored 13 points in the three tries to two victory to deny the gutsy Reds a first win in Canberra since 2014.

It was the Brumbies’ third Super Rugby title – albeit a domestic version after the coronavirus pandemic halted international rugby — following their triumphs in 2001 and 2004.

© – AFP 2020