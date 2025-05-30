'I think he wants to stay' - Amorim on Fernandes’ Man United future

RUBEN AMORIM THINKS skipper Bruno Fernandes wants to stay at Manchester United amid interest from free-spending Saudi side Al-Hilal.
Fernandes won the club’s player of the year award for a record-equalling fourth time having been a shining light during the Red Devils’ worst top-flight campaign since suffering relegation in 1973-74.
Last week’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham compounded matters, with the financial hit of missing out on Champions League qualification – and European football entirely – damaging Amorim’s rebuild.
Fernandes admitted after the loss in Bilbao that United could end up cashing in on him, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal pushing to sign the 30-year-old playmaker ahead of the Club World Cup.
The Portugal international led United out as they rounded off their post-season trip to Asia with a 3-1 friendly win against Hong Kong.
Asked whether that might have been Fernandes’ last United appearance, head coach Amorim said: “I don’t think so.
“I don’t know for sure, nobody knows, but I don’t think so. I think he is seeing us taking some actions to change all the things and I think that is all that he asked. I think he wants to stay.
“He’s saying no to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win and I think he’s really young, he’s really good. He needs to be in the best league in the world.”
Fernandes is reportedly giving serious consideration to the big-money proposal, with Al-Hilal said to be willing to triple the United skipper’s salary and pay the Premier League club up to £100million.
That figure would help fund this summer’s much-needed rebuild as United navigate profit and sustainability rules.
Pushed on whether United could turn down such a fee, Amorim said: “Yes, yes. We can find another way to earn money.”
