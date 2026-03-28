More Stories
Andrew Ormond of Tipp and Galway's TJ Brennan during last year's quarter-final in Limerick. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
GAA

All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals recommended for neutral venues

There had been a move to give losing provincial finalists home advantage.
3.38pm, 28 Mar 2026

THE GAA’S CENTRAL Council have recommended that neutral venues be used for All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals

There had been a suggestion provincial runners-up would get home advantage, but Central Council ruled that they will remain at neutral venues for now. 

All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals take place on the weekend of 20-21 June this year. It has yet to be decided whether they will be played on the Saturday or Sunday this year, having been played on the Saturday in recent years.

In last year’s quarter-finals Tipperary played Galway at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, with Limerick and Dublin facing off at Croke Park.

The previous year there was a double header at Thurles, with Cork-Dublin and Clare-Wexford on the one ticket.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie