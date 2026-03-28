THE GAA’S CENTRAL Council have recommended that neutral venues be used for All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals
There had been a suggestion provincial runners-up would get home advantage, but Central Council ruled that they will remain at neutral venues for now.
All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals take place on the weekend of 20-21 June this year. It has yet to be decided whether they will be played on the Saturday or Sunday this year, having been played on the Saturday in recent years.
In last year’s quarter-finals Tipperary played Galway at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, with Limerick and Dublin facing off at Croke Park.
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The previous year there was a double header at Thurles, with Cork-Dublin and Clare-Wexford on the one ticket.
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All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals recommended for neutral venues
THE GAA’S CENTRAL Council have recommended that neutral venues be used for All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals
There had been a suggestion provincial runners-up would get home advantage, but Central Council ruled that they will remain at neutral venues for now.
All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals take place on the weekend of 20-21 June this year. It has yet to be decided whether they will be played on the Saturday or Sunday this year, having been played on the Saturday in recent years.
In last year’s quarter-finals Tipperary played Galway at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, with Limerick and Dublin facing off at Croke Park.
The previous year there was a double header at Thurles, with Cork-Dublin and Clare-Wexford on the one ticket.
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