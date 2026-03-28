Bulls edge Munster but province leave Pretoria with two bonus points

Bulls 34

Munster 31

MUNSTER WERE EDGED 34-31 by the Bulls in an intense United Rugby Championship arm-wrestle at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Ireland out-half Jack Crowley impressed upon his return from international duty, but two missed conversions proved costly in a three-point defeat.

Munster outscored the Bulls by five tries to four, but the home side were well-served by the boot of double World Cup winning out-half Handre Pollard, who converted all of their tries and kicked two long-range penalties in the second half.

A first half in which dominance ebbed and flowed saw the Bulls lead 14-7 at the break, but Munster were quick out of the blocks in the second half.

A short lineout caught the Bulls napping as Alex Kendellan then burst through the line. A strong carry by replacement Sean Edogbo continued the momentum, and even though prop Michael Ala’alatoa was stopped just short of the line, a long ball out to Thomas Ahern seeing the flanker score his first try of the afternoon.

Crowley missed the conversion, meaning the Bulls still led 14-12, and their scrum-half Embrose Papier produced his second blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of brilliant pace to score again.

The Bulls were misserved by their discipline, however, back-to-back penalties allowing Ahern score his second try as the teams continued their back-and-forth trading of blows.

Alex Kendellen makes a break. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Replacement wing Cheswill Jooste made a dazzling dash through the otherwise stingy Munster defence and Pollard’s first penalty then put the Bulls 31-19 up at the water break midway through the second half.

Munster coach Clayton McMillan will be delighted with the character and determination his team showed on a hot Pretoria day to fight back and almost snatch a notable victory at the Loftus stronghold.

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Crowley’s lovely delayed pass found fullback Ben O’Connor racing through on a perfect line for their fourth try and replacement lock Edwin Edogbo then forced his way over with four minutes remaining. The conversion would have meant a one-point game, but Crowley’s kick, 15 metres in from touch, hit the post.

The result meant Munster are hanging on in sixth place on the standings, with the Bulls now just a point behind thanks to their bonus-point triumph.

Bulls scorers:

Tries – Papier [2], Moodie, Jooste

Conversions – Pollard [4]

Penalties – Pollard [2]

Munster scorers:

Tries – O’Brien, Ahern [2], O’Connor, E. Edogbo

Conversions – Crowley [3]

BULLS: Le Roux; Moodie (Jooste, 56), Gans, Vorster, Arendse; Pollard, Papier (Burger, 72); Steenekamp (Wessels, 49), Grobbelaar (Van Staden, 49), Klopper (Mchunu, 49); Vermaak, Nortje; Coetzee, Louw (Hanekom, 49), Carr (Wiese 57).

MUNSTER: O’Connor; Nash (Hanrahan, 23), Kelly, Nankivell, O’Brien; Crowley, Casey; Milne (Loughman, 50), Barron (Scannell, 52), Ala’alatoa (Ryan, 50); Kleyn (E Edogbo, 50), Wycherley; Ahern (Hodnett, 53), Kendellan, Gleeson (S Edogbo, 40).