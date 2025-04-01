Advertisement
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.
Fernandes 'not going anywhere', says Man Utd boss Amorim

The Portuguese star has been linked with a €107m switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
8.07am, 1 Apr 2025

MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN Bruno Fernandes was told by manager Ruben Amorim on Monday that he is “not going anywhere” despite reports of a possible move to Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old Portuguese star, who has scored 95 goals in 277 appearances since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027.

However, he has been linked in recent days with a €107.4 million switch to Spanish giants Real.

“No, it’s not going to happen,” insisted Amorim.

“I want Bruno here because maybe in the lowest moments of our season (he impressed). We want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us.”

Amorin added: “He’s 29, I think, but he’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30 at least so he’s the type of player we want here so he’s not going anywhere.”

“We are in control of the situation and I feel that he is really happy here.”

