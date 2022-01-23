Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 24 January 2022
Rams stun Brady and the Buccs with last-gasp field goal to win dramatic play-off game

Brady brought the Buccs back from 27-3 down to tie the game in the final quarter – before Matt Gay won it for the Rams four seconds from time.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 11:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,643 Views 3 Comments
Brady was left frustrated by the Rams.
Image: Mark LoMoglio
Image: Mark LoMoglio

TOM BRADY’S STATUS as the GOAT may be safe but the Buccs reign as Superbowl  champions is over after tonight’s game.

Coming into this tie as second seeds, the Buccs were shocked by their west coast rivals in the most dramatic manner.

At one stage the Rams led 27-3. Then with four seconds to go it was 27-27 when Matt Gay kicked a 30-yard field goal to win it.

Given what had happened before – Gay had missed a field goal earlier in the fourth quarter, while in attack, they fumbled the ball four times – you half-expected him to mess it up. But he didn’t. And so the Buccs are out, despite their home advantage.

That kept up the trend of this weekend. Since 1970, 72 per cent of play-off games have been won by teams with home-field advantage but yesterday and today all three away sides have won: the 49ers at the Packers, the Bengals at the Titans and now Los Angeles at Tampa Bay.

Now the Rams host the 49ers next weekend in the NFC championship game.

Tampa Bay may have had the No1 offence and No1 passing attack in the NFL but they were held to 133 total yards in the first half against a Rams side who built a 17-point lead.

A Gay field goal from 26 yards put the Rams ahead – although they will be irked not to have scored a touchdown having entered the red zone during that particular drive.

Tom Brady failed to complete a single pass a in the first two drives – but nonetheless Ryan Succop’s field goal got them off the mark.

Succop, however, would miss his next attempt from 48-yards.

On the other side of the ball, Matt Stafford threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns – including a 70-yard bomb downfield to Cooper Kupp – as the Rams built a 20-3 lead at half-time.

Gay added a field goal late in the half to put the Rams in the driving seat.

Things got even better in the third quarter when got their third touchdown nine minutes into it, moving the scoreboard to 27-3.

With 3.06 left in the quarter, Succop added his second field goal of the day to make it 27-6. It would get better. After a seven-play drive, with Brady throwing key passes to Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson, they finally got their first touchdown when Leonard Fournette got into the endzone.

Now 27-13, and a two-score game, you sensed a famous Brady comeback.

And he did not disappoint. A missed field goal from Gay with just over six minutes left on the clock seemed vital even though Brady went nowhere with his next drive.

And it was not until there was just 3.39 left on the clock that he began to get some rhythm into his play – finding Miller for a gain of 21 before he threw deep just two players later, for a 55-yard touchdown pass, to Mike Evans.

Suddenly it was 27-20.

Then when Cam Akers fumbled the football on the Rams’ next drive, it was game-on. The Buccs had the ball on the 30 yard line and there was 2.20 left on the clock.

It was 27-27 when Fournette rushed home from nine yards.

But there was one more twist. Stafford threw downtown to Kupp to set up decent field possession for the Rams. He left it to Gay to finish off the job.

