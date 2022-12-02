Membership : Access or Sign Up
Allen throws for 233 yards and two touchdowns as Bills overcome Patriots

Buffalo bagged a third straight win to go 9-3 at the top of the AFC East division.

1 hour ago 749 Views 0 Comments
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws the ball under pressure against the New England Patriots.
Image: Steven Senne

JOSH ALLEN THREW for 233 yards and two touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills bagged a third straight win in a 24-10 divisional victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Bills quarterback Allen led a clinical offensive performance from Buffalo, who improved to 9-3 at the top of the AFC East division at Foxborough.

The win extended Buffalo’s recent dominance over the once-mighty Patriots. The Bills have now beaten New England in five of their last six meetings.

“Our defense played great, only letting up 10 points,” Allen said afterwards.

“We’ve got to score more points but we did enough to get it done tonight. It was a good situational football game.

“We worked in unison with defense and special teams and found a way to get it done.”

New England led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter after a 48-yard completion from quarterback Mac Jones to Marcus Jones for a touchdown.

The Bills took over thereafter, with Allen finding Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis from close range for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to make it 17-7 at the half.

Davis’ touchdown came after a superb piece of athleticism from Allen, the Bills quarterback rolling right and evading a tackle before delivering a pinpoint pass while off balance.

Buffalo extended their lead after a time-consuming 15-play, 94-yard drive that culminated early in the fourth quarter with Devin Singletary barging over from one-yard out.

That put the Bills 24-7 ahead, and the Patriots’ only response for the remainder of the quarter was a consolation Nick Folk field goal with 1min 53sec remaining.

– © AFP 2022

