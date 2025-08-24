Advertisement
Bukayo Saka is treated by Arsenal's medical staff after going down injured against Leeds. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeRelief

Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury not expected to sideline him for a long time

The England international was withdrawn during Saturday’s win over Leeds.
6.04pm, 24 Aug 2025

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN dealt a boost after it emerged Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury is not as significant as first feared.

Saka was withdrawn in the second half of Arsenal’s 5-0 Premier League victory against Leeds at the Emirates on Saturday.

The England international missed three-and-a-half months of last season following surgery on his right hamstring and the concern was that he could face a similar lay-off after he hobbled off with a left hamstring issue.

But while it remains unclear when Saka will return to the fold, the early indications are thought to be positive for the 23-year-old – and it is understood that it is not anticipated he will be sidelined for a similar timeframe as last season.

Arsenal – who have won both of their matches so far – head to Anfield next Sunday to face champions Liverpool.

Captain Martin Odegaard was also substituted in the win against Leeds after he fell awkwardly on his right shoulder.

He was withdrawn from a fan signing event at the Emirates on Monday as he focuses on his recovery. But, like Saka, it is not expected that the Norway international will face a sustained period away from action.

