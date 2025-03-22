Advertisement
More Stories
David Kriel is tackled by Leinster defenders. Steve Haag Sports/Christiaan Kotze/INPHO
FreeURC

Leinster suffer first defeat of season as Bulls convert last-gasp scrum penalty

Harold Vorster’s stoppage-time kick broke Leinster hearts after a close game in Pretoria.
5.25pm, 22 Mar 2025
75

Bulls 21

Leinster 20

LEINSTER HAVE SUFFERED their first defeat of the season in all competitions after the Bulls snatched a last-play URC victory at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.

Leinster had taken a 78th-minute lead with a superbly struck Ross Byrne penalty from distance but Bulls kicker Harold Vorster had the final say, slotting the game-winner after Leinster conceded a scrum penalty inside their own half following several retakes.

More to follow.

Author
View 75 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
75 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie