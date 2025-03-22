LEINSTER HAVE SUFFERED their first defeat of the season in all competitions after the Bulls snatched a last-play URC victory at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.
Leinster had taken a 78th-minute lead with a superbly struck Ross Byrne penalty from distance but Bulls kicker Harold Vorster had the final say, slotting the game-winner after Leinster conceded a scrum penalty inside their own half following several retakes.
Leinster suffer first defeat of season as Bulls convert last-gasp scrum penalty
Bulls 21
Leinster 20
More to follow.
Rugby URC