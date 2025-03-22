Leinster suffer first defeat of season as Bulls convert last-gasp scrum penalty

Bulls 21

Leinster 20

LEINSTER HAVE SUFFERED their first defeat of the season in all competitions after the Bulls snatched a last-play URC victory at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.

Leinster had taken a 78th-minute lead with a superbly struck Ross Byrne penalty from distance but Bulls kicker Harold Vorster had the final say, slotting the game-winner after Leinster conceded a scrum penalty inside their own half following several retakes.

Advertisement

More to follow.