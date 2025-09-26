Advertisement
More Stories
Sergio Busquets. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTime to go

Spanish great Busquets to retire after MLS season

He was a member of the Spain team that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European championship.
7.57am, 26 Sep 2025

INTER MIAMI’S FORMER Barcelona and Spain star Sergio Busquets said on Thursday he will retire from football at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

The 37-year-old midfielder made the announcement in a social media post.

“These will be my last months on the pitch. I’m retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all grateful,” Busquets said in a video on his Instagram page.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone and to football for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story.”

An elegant, skillful player known for his poise and calmness on the ball, Busquets is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in history.

He was a key figure in nine Spanish league victories with Barcelona and also helped the club win three Champions League titles.

He was a member of the Spain team that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European championship, winning 143 caps.

He retired from international football after the 2022 World Cup, and in 2023 headed to the United States to link up with former Barclona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie