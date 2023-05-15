Superb 64 sees Power finish top-20, first PGA Tour win in five years for Australia's Day

SEAMUS POWER SECURED a top-20 finish after a superb final round of 64 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, while Australia’s Jason Day clinched his first PGA Tour win in five years.

Day won the tournament with a nine-under-par 62 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The 35-year-old had not won since the Wells Fargo Championship in May of 2018 but his birdie on the par-5final hole earned him a one stroke win over South Korea’s Kim Si-woo and American Austin Eckroat.

Day’s first-ever win on the PGA Tour had come in the same tournament 13 years ago, albeit at a different venue in suburban Dallas.

“It’s been a struggling few years, five years since our last win. The way I played today was really special. I’m very pleased and happy with how things have progressed over the last couple of years — 1,835 days to be exact,” he said.

Day finished 23-under for the week as he ended a run of 105 starts without a win.

Day said battling against a back injury had hampered his form but that his determination had helped him get back to his best.

“Just non-stop grinding and non-stop wanting to improve and to try and get better. A lot of injuries with my back… just trying to get through those three years, just trying to get through a tournament was difficult,” he said.

“So, to be on the other side of it, to be healthy…really winning again. It’s so good to be on the other side,” he said.

Power finished seven shots behind in a share of 19th, 16-under overall after rounds of 69, 66, 69 and 64 respectively. The Waterford man enjoyed an excellent Sunday, seven-under for the day after birdies on the first, second, third, ninth, 14th, 17th and 18th.

Day found his momentum with three straight bridies from the third hole onwards and the highlight of his round was chipping in from 37 feet for a birdie on the par-4 12th.

With Kim having taken a share of the lead, one hole in front of him, with a birdie on the 18th, Day knew that a par would only be enough for a playoff with the Korean.

The Australian rose to the challenge with a superb 80-yard approach shot on the final hole landing two feet from the hole for a simple birdie and the win.

Eckroat, in the final group, was left needing an eagle to force a playoff with Day, but his approach went over the back of the green and he had to settle for birdie and a round of 65.

- Scheffler falls short -

“Everything was solid, and I really felt like I played well enough to win. It’s just hard to beat a guy that goes out and shoots 9-under,” said the 24-year-old.

Pan Cheng Tsung of Taiwan matched Day’s final round with a superb, career-low 62 to finish in fourth place on 21-under.

He finished his round in superb style — driving the green on the 305-yard par-4 14th and sinking a 24 footer for eagle and then he made another eagle on the 18th brought him within a shot of Day.

After his disappointing third round 71, world number two Scottie Scheffler had threatened, reaching the turn with four birdies, but he had to settle for a share of fifth place after missing a simple birdie putt on the last.

Scheffler will now turn his thoughts to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill next week where Day will be looking for a repeat of his only major success, in the 2015 PGA at Whistling Straits.

Elsewhere, two-time major champion Dustin Johnson nabbed his second LIV Golf title Sunday, edging Cameron Smith and Branden Grace in a playoff at Cedar Ridge Country Club near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Johnson birdied his final hole in regulation to get into the playoff then birdied the par-four 18th with a putt from off the green.

And South Korean Ko Jin-young won the LPGA’s Founders Cup for the third time, clinching a playoff victory over Australia’s Minjee Lee in Clifton, New Jersey.

– © AFP 2023