More Stories
Ireland captain Caelan Doris. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeUpdate

Doris fit and available for Ireland's clash with New Zealand

The Ireland captain has been sidelined since May due to a shoulder injury.
5.36pm, 27 Oct 2025
4
Murray Kinsella Reports from Chicago

IRELAND SAY THAT captain Caelan Doris is fully fit and available for Saturday’s clash with the All Blacks in Chicago.

The number eight has been sidelined since May due to a shoulder injury, but is set to make his comeback at Soldier Field this weekend.

It’s a major boost for Andy Farrell’s side ahead of their meeting with New Zealand.

Meanwhile, centres Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki have overcome respective groin and hip injuries, according to Ireland, while Jack Conan [knee], Craig Casey [hamstring], and Tommy O’Brien [back] have been cleared of their injury concerns.

It means that Farrell has his entire 36-man squad available for selection this weekend.

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 on Thursday.

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie