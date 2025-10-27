Doris fit and available for Ireland's clash with New Zealand

IRELAND SAY THAT captain Caelan Doris is fully fit and available for Saturday’s clash with the All Blacks in Chicago.
The number eight has been sidelined since May due to a shoulder injury, but is set to make his comeback at Soldier Field this weekend.
It’s a major boost for Andy Farrell’s side ahead of their meeting with New Zealand.
Meanwhile, centres Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki have overcome respective groin and hip injuries, according to Ireland, while Jack Conan [knee], Craig Casey [hamstring], and Tommy O’Brien [back] have been cleared of their injury concerns.
It means that Farrell has his entire 36-man squad available for selection this weekend.
Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 on Thursday.
