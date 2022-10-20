'It has progressed a lot' - Head injury research eases Doris' concussion fears

IT WOULD BE easy to understand if Caelan Doris didn’t want to talk about concussion. The issue of brain injuries in rugby is currently a hot topic again, following a recent wave of new reports, documentaries and lawsuits based around the subject.

At 24, Doris is already well versed when it comes to concussion. In November 2019, his Champions Cup debut was cut short after just 15 minutes due to a head knock. In early 2020, he was knocked out just four minutes into his senior Ireland debut.

Another scare came in 2021 following a series of more minor knocks, including one during a pre-Six Nations practice match. The Leinster and Ireland backrower became concerned about some of his symptoms, which included short-term memory loss and even speech issues. A trip to a Birmingham-based specialist and a four-month stand down period followed.

His latest setback came two rounds into the current season, when Doris was withdrawn four minutes into an RDS win against Benetton for a HIA, which subsequently ruled him out of the round three trip to play Ulster.

It’s a concerning profile for a young player, but Doris addresses the subject with optimism, rather than fear.

“I had had a pretty good run with none at all, a good clean period there for a season and a half or so,” Doris says.

“I’ve gotten peace of mind from taking that break, being comprehensively checked out and I’ve got a few things in place as well, around trying to manage it. Neck strength, tackle tech, the scrum cap, even a gumshield that measures g-force, so there is a fair bit I’m doing.

Advertisement

Doris was forced off just four minutes into his Ireland Test debut in 2020. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s still obviously not ideal but I think erring on the side of caution and taking a little bit longer, given I have had a few, is probably the way to go.”

Given the current spotlight on brain injuries in rugby, it’s not an easy topic to ignore.

“I probably read more of the research papers and ‘sciencey’ stuff than articles. There’s so much varying stuff out there, and different perspectives on it. I do keep in touch with it a fair bit and friends and parents, if they see something interesting, they’ll pass it on as well a lot of the time. But there’s quite a bit of negativity as well so I don’t go into that too much.”

Doris is further encouraged by the developments he has seen over the space of his own young career. Concussions are now categorised, with various recovery and rehabilitation in place for different types of brain injuries.

“I think even since I got my first one a few years back, they are categorised now, you go after the certain symptoms, they’re doing certain rehab. It has progressed a lot and evolved a lot. There is obviously still more to go but it’s definitely moving in the right direction pretty rapidly.

Depending on what your symptoms are (the rehabilitation process is different). It might be vestibular, I was doing some vestibular rehab on this (latest) one and yeah, it’s nice to have something to go after instead of just resting or giving it a week and then going back. You’ve got things to go after and boxes to tick.

“The vestibular ones, (the rehab involves) putting an X on the wall and you’re moving your head side to side, while keeping your focus on it. It’s around your balance to help with that, which was the only symptom I had.”

Doris also explains that “nearly everyone” is now wearing the ‘smart’ gumshields which measure g-force.

“It’s just nice getting some sort of objective feedback. They say that if you don’t recover properly your threshold can lower, so a lower g-force will cause you to get one potentially but having that objective data you can see that it’s level or steady, which is good.”

The former Blackrock College man also cites the work of Dr Micky Collins – clinical director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program – as further reason for optimism.

“I think it’s definitely a fast evolving area. There’s a lot of research going on and we’ll know a lot more in a couple of years’ time, down the line. Micky Collins was saying there’s some pretty important and potentially very impactful research going on.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

With his latest head injury setback behind him, Doris is now hoping to put together a strong run of performances as Leinster close out the first block of URC fixtures, ahead of Ireland’s November internationals against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

This weekend sees Leinster host Munster at the Aviva Stadium, and Doris says the upcoming November Tests – as well as Munster’s much-needed win against the Bulls last weekend – will add an extra edge to the fixture. Yesterday Doris was included in Andy Farrell’s 37-man squad for the three-game November series.

It’s always enjoyable, there’s always a bit of a buzz around the place with any interpro, but probably Munster, in particular at the Aviva as well. So, with the extra dimension of competition for green shirts as well with that coming around the corner too, I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s funny was saying to someone earlier, I don’t really feel like a young player any more when I’m seeing academy guys – the likes of James Culhane – skilful, talented guys who are playing really well. I used to be targeting someone ahead of me, now there’s guys coming from both directions, older and younger, so it’s funny having that as well.

“It’s good. Even in Leinster there’s massive competition and then you look at the likes of Gavin Coombes who’s playing really well in the last couple of games, so yeah it’s good.

“I think that was probably their best performance of the season, by a long shot really. They started fast and well, they’ve probably shown some evolution, and last season as well, in terms of wider attacking, and not just their DNA of being more pragmatic and set-piece dominance and stuff, but also adding another dimension and playing a bit more. So we’re expecting both this weekend.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.