Cahalane and Healy start for Cork, star names return for Limerick

DAMIEN CAHALANE AND Diarmuid Healy have both been named to start in the Cork team for Saturday’s Munster hurling final against Limerick.

Cahalane is named at corner-back and Healy at wing-forward, with the young attacker in line to make his first senior championship start.

Ger Millerick is ruled out through injury, and Brian Roche drops to the bench in the two changes from the win over Waterford last time out.

Niall O’Leary and captain Robert Downey, who both started in the round-robin against Limerick but have battled injury since then, are named amongst the subs.

Limerick have also confirmed their team for the encounter.

There are nine changes from the experimental side that played Clare, with several star names returning.

There is, however, only one alteration from the team that overcame Cork in the round robin three weeks ago.

Aidan O’Connor is in for his first senior championship start, with Shane O’Brien on the bench.

Throw-in at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday is 6pm and the game is live on RTÉ 2.

Cork:

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Cork subs:

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

18. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

22. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

23. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

24. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

25. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

26. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Subs:

16. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

19. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

20. Declan Hannon (Adare)

21. Barry Murphy (Doon)

22. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

23. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

24. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

25. Paddy O’Donovan (Effin)

26. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)