Clare come out on top against Limerick in dead rubber Munster test

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

CLARE AVOIDED A winless end to the 2025 Munster Championship as Ryan Taylor’s second-half goals saw them past Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

Mark Rodgers’ 1-8 inside 46 minutes put the Banner in a winning position before Taylor raced forward to net a brace in front of 32,133 fans.

Regardless of their flat performance in this dead-rubber contest, the Treaty will host Cork in the Munster final on home turf on Saturday week.

Brian Lohan made three late changes to his named team, including a first start of 2025 for Shane O’Donnell. The Hurler of the Year was fouled for five of Rodgers’ pointed frees.

Goalkeeper Eamon Foudy and U20 prospect Jack O’Neill also started, with Eibhear Quilligan, Seán Rynne, and Shane Meehan dropping out.

John Kiely gave Declan Hannon his first appearance of the season, while Shane Dowling lined out for his first championship game since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

There were also starts for Barry Murphy, Colin Coughlan, Darragh O’Donovan, Cathal O’Neill, Séamus Flanagan, and Peter Casey among eight changes.

Nickie Quaid, Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch, and Aaron Gillane didn’t tog out as they were handed rests. Clare began with a strong wind at their backs, but Limerick landed the first three points through Diarmaid Byrnes, Flanagan, and Gearóid Hegarty.

Clare responded with a pair of four-point streaks as they enjoyed success off the Treaty puck-out. Tony Kelly slotted one from under the Mackey Stand while falling. Peter Duggan slotted his first of two sidelines. Cathal Malone also picked off a brace.

They led 0-8 to 0-5 as Byrnes missed three early frees. But the Treaty came back to level for a third time with three in a row from Hegarty, Peter Casey, and a Byrnes free.

Clare outscored them 1-4 to 0-1 from there to the break, beginning with Rodgers’ goal in the 26th minute. He capitalised after Foudy’s long puck-out was knocked down by Duggan and into the Scariff man’s path.

As the rain lashed down, Rory Hayes thundered out of defence to point after a brilliant turnover. Clare took shelter 1-13 to 0-10 ahead at half-time.

They built on that lead to move eight ahead with three points from Rodgers as O’Donnell was fouled for a fifth pointed free. Tom Morrissey clipped three in response, but Clare moved ahead by 10 with Taylor’s opening goal.

Malone secured the sliotar and Rodgers played the final pass for the midfielder to jink onto his left and fire to the roof of the net. Kelly’s third point made it 2-19 to 0-14.

However, Limerick fans sensed a comeback as they reeled off the next six points as substitutes Adam English and Barry Nash got off the mark and Cathal O’Neill tagged on three second-half points.

Aidan O’Connor was also supplied by Byrnes with a goal chance but dropped the sliotar and whipped wide.

Just as they began to get excited, Taylor put a pin in their hopes with his second goal after being fed by Diarmuid Ryan’s first touch off the bench for a 3-19 to 0-20 lead.

Limerick ended with four replacements registering as O’Connor and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh raised white flags.

Scorers for Limerick: Tom Morrissey 0-7 (5f), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-4 (2f), Cathal O’Neill 0-3, Gearóid Hegarty 0-2, Séamus Flanagan 0-2, Peter Casey 0-2, Adam English 0-1, Barry Nash 0-1, Aidan O’Connor 0-1, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers 1-8 (0-7f), Ryan Taylor 2-1, Tony Kelly 0-3, Cathal Malone 0-2, Peter Duggan 0-2 (2s/l), David Reidy 0-2, Rory Hayes 0-1, Shane Meehan 0-1.

LIMERICK

1. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

2. Barry Murphy (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh, capt)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

11. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs:

20. B Nash (South Liberties) for M Casey (32-34, temp)

17. Adam English (Doon) for O’Donovan (44)

20. Nash for Murphy (50-f-t, temp)

21. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown) for O’Brien (53)

25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Byrnes (59)

23. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen) for Flanagan (61)

24. Paddy O’Donovan (Effin) for P Casey (66)

CLARE

16. Eamon Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

3. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

7. David McInerney (Tulla)

6. John Conlon (Clonlara)

5. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, capt)

15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)

23. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin)

26. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs:

17. Daithí Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Darragh Lohan (14, inj)

24. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Reidy (60)

19. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe) for McInerney (65)

12. Shane Meehan (Banner) for O’Donnell (66)

21. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Duggan (67)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)