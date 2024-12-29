Callan Rydz keeps up perfect record to reach World Championship last 16

CALLAN RYDZ PRODUCED another brilliant display to book his place in the World Championship’s last 16 by whitewashing Dimitri van den Bergh 4-0.

Newcastle’s world number 43 Rydz has yet to lose a set at the Alexandra Palace and he will now play Ricky Evans or Robert Owen in the fourth round.

Rydz produced a 12-dart break to open up a 3-0 lead over Belgian world number 11 Van den Bergh, a semi-finalist in 2023, with a 110 average at that stage.

He said: “The last 16 of the World Championship – of course I’m happy. I’m over the moon. I’m happy to win 4-0.

“I averaged 105 in the end but if I averaged 71, if I win on the stage, I don’t care.”

When asked if he was a genuine contender for the title, Rydz added: “Absolutely not. I’ve not won anything compared to some of them who are still left in. You can’t compare me to Van Gerwen or Dobey.”

Kevin Doets produced a thrilling comeback to beat Krzysztof Ratajski 4-3 to set up a fourth-round match with 15th seed Chris Dobey.

Doets made a slow start, losing the first two sets without winning a leg, but produced an 11-dart finish to open his account at the start of the third set and won six of the next seven legs to level the match at 2-2.

Ratajski edged the fifth set but missed match darts in the sixth before Doets forced a decider.

The Dutchman took the lead for the first time in the match to go 2-1 up in the seventh set after Ratajski had missed four darts to hold and Doets secured victory at the second attempt at double top.

World number 81 Jeffrey de Graaf will play third seed Michael van Gerwen in the last 16 after beating Filipino Paolo Nebrida 4-1.

Dutch-born Swede De Graaf sealed his place in the fourth round for the first time with a 10-dart finish in the final leg.