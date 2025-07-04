Ireland international Callum O'Dowda signs for Robbie Keane's Ferencváros

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Callum O’Dowda has signed for Ferencváros TC.

The 30-year-old left-sided player joins Robbie Keane’s Hungarian champions from Cardiff City.

Ferencváros announced their new signing on X this evening, while Cardiff confirmed O’Dowda’s departure in a statement.

“Callum O’Dowda has completed a permanent transfer to Hungarian side Ferencváros TC for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance,” it read.

“The Republic of Ireland international joined the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022 and made 94 appearances for the Club, scoring six times.

Ferencvárosi TC / X. Ferencvárosi TC / X. / X.

“We’d like to thank Callum for his efforts over the past three seasons and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

O’Dowda is now set for Champions League qualifiers under Keane, with whom he previously worked in the Ireland set-up.

Cardiff were relegated to League One last season, and O’Dowda’s exit is a loss for another Irish manager, Brian Barry-Murphy.