Ireland striker Callum Robinson instrumental as Sheffield United snatch point against Chelsea

IRELAND STRIKER CALLUM Robinson was on target as Sheffield United secured a dramatic 2-2 draw away to Chelsea on Saturday.

A double from Tammy Abraham saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge at half-time.

International team-mates Enda Stevens and Robinson combined to half the deficit.

Robinson provided the cross as Kurt Zouma bundled the ball into his own net, levelling the score at 2-2 to earn the visitors a massive point on the road.

More to follow…

