Callum Walsh makes short work of opponent on 3Arena debut

CALLUM WALSH LANDED in a headline slot at the 3Arena ahead of schedule and finished it in minutes.

The Cork light-middleweight stopped Poland’s Przemyslaw Runowski in the second round to improve his record to 12-0 (10KOs), maintaining his ascent through the 154-pound ranks towards mainstream stardom.

Walsh, the 23-year-old Cobh light-middleweight who is trained by Freddie Roach and ostensibly promoted by UFC president Dana White, is still a fledgling professional but his face was on the poster as professional boxing returned to The Point for the third time in less than 18 months.

Only three boxers in the previous 15 years had headlined the same venue: Bernard Dunne (2009), Matthew Macklin (2014), and Katie Taylor (twice in 2023), and so Walsh was in exalted company as he strode to the ring.

His task, however, was more straightforward than those of his predecessors, as he led the dance from first bell and put away Runowski with minimal fuss, albeit the Pole protested the count as he rose to his feet at nine only to see the fight waved off by referee David Irvine.

It was a picture-perfect left hook which sent Runowski sprawling to the canvas in the second round, and the writing had been on the wall before that.

Walsh twice landed the shot with the kind of force that suggested this would be a quick night, even against an opponent who was selected for his durability.

His body attack, too, paved the way for the work upstairs which eventually felled Runowski, who frankly seemed overwhelemed by the raucious occasion as well as his more talented opponent.

As Walsh raised his fist in celebration, the ring was rained upon by plastic cups of beer — just as the Leesider had called for in an effort to reintroduce UFC president Dana White to the atmosphere which had greeted him when Conor McGregor first fought under his banner at the same venue in 2014.

Walsh, who is already ranked highly by the WBC, is still 18-24 months short of a world-title attempt but he continues to track in the right direction.

He 23-year-old southpaw emerged to the tune of ‘Celtic Symphony’ by the Wolfe Tones, an entrance song which landed Belfast’s Michael Conlan in hot water a few years back. There may yet be a few column inches dedicated to that decision but Walsh knows how to make noise, and the roof was nearly lifted off the 3Arena by the time he climbed into the ring.

Walsh knocked Runowski off balance early with a left hand but when the Pole protested he wasn’t affected, Walsh extended the olive branch with his left glove, indicating to anyone watching that they had perhaps tangled legs during the exchange.

The Cork man, though, continued to attack with spite, punctuating the the first round with a left hook which checked Runowski’s chin and pushed him back towards the ropes.

He closed the show in the second, and while Runowski will claim he had regained his feet in time for the bout to continue, he was probably spared an even more spectacular beating.

The Pole was a decent, European-level opponent whose big sell was that he’d never been stopped. He had only ever been beaten twice in 24 bouts, both times by high-level British opponents, but Walsh made short work of what was supposed to be a test of his credentials.

The choruses of Olé Olé and The Fields of Athenry gave it a sense of being an even bigger occasion than it was — but Walsh’s talent may dictate that he returns to this same venue for more significant fights down the line.

On his undercard, a thrilling Celtic super-middleweight title fight was won by Dublin’s Tokyo Olympian Emmett Brennan, but Kerry’s Kevin Cronin was disgusted by the judges’ scorecards which saw him beaten on a split decision.

Brennan acknowledged afterwards that it was a close fight but said it was “no robbery”.

It was a thrilling, phonebooth war between two of the most genial men in Irish boxing.

This writer scored their eight-round contest a draw, 76-76. Two of the judges who mattered, however, saw it 77-75 and 78-74 in Brennan’s favour, while another had it 77-75 for Cronin. The 78-74 card in Brennan’s favour was, simply put, too wide and the Kerry contingent at the 3Arena were quick to make that known.

Based on the entertainment for which they combined at centre-ring, Brennan and Cronin would be welcome to run it back should it ever suit them both.

Earlier, Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty, fighting for the third time at the 3Arena, again took the roof off the venue as he battered Argentina’s Jonathan Exequiel Vergara into a second-round stoppage.

Carty, 28, improved his record to 9-0, with eight of those wins quick, as he dropped the South American three times before Vergara’s corner intervened in the second round.

Craig O’Brien from Dublin edged out Edward Donovan in a thrilling Celtic light-middleweight title bout. O’Brien took the bout on a close split decision after the doctor halted the bout for a cut over Donovan’s eye which was adjudged to have been caused by an accidental clash of heads. O’Brien, 34, improved to 15-3 (3KOs) after earning the judges’ nod on scores of 58-56×2 and 56-57. Donovan suffered his first career defeat, dropping to 7-1 (1KO).

Tipperary’s Shauna O’Keeffe, who boasted on her amateur record a victory over Amy Broadhurst and a draw with Kellie Harrington, took care of Iceland’s Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir inside four rounds to move to 3-0 (2KO) in the female lightweight ranks.

And Dublin debutant Gareth Dowling packed plenty of excitement into his professional debut at welterweight, breaking down journeyman Daniel Novak and finishing him inside the first round.