Callum Walsh apologises to fans for nature of technical decision victory

CALLUM WALSH BEAT Elias Espadas by unanimous technical decision to take his record to 14-0 but the Cork native apologised to fans for the nature of the victory.

A bad cut to his right eye during the second round forced the bout to be stopped in the fifth.

An accidental headbutt was the cause of Walsh’s impaired vision and, after failed attempts at easing the problem at the start of the third and fourth rounds, all three judges scored the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title defence 50-46 in his favour.

The 24-year-old is set to feature on the undercard of the Las Vegas showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford this September but, speaking afterwards, he said: “First of all, I want to apologise to everybody that paid to come and see me fight. There were some good fights tonight, so at least you still got to see some action. I’m very disappointed to win a fight like this.

Advertisement

“I think it was growing into a very good fight. Both of us were enjoying it. We were enjoying putting on a show for the fans. And yeah, just apologies to everybody. I don’t know, it’s not the best way to win, but I’m sorry. I’ll put on a show again for you, definitely.”