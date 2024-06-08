Advertisement
Ireland's Callum Walsh (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Boxing

Callum Walsh's stunning Carlos Ortiz knockout sets up Cork homecoming

The Cobh native is trained by Freddie Roche and backed by UFC president Dana White.
1.02pm, 8 Jun 2024
CALLUM WALSH PRODUCED a stunning performance to knock out Mexican veteran Carlos Ortiz and set up a homecoming fight later this year.

The Cobh super welterweight put the 39-year-old on the floor with a right hook in the first round and then dropped him with a left during their bout in the early hours of the morning in California.

It was the third knockdown, one minute and 50 seconds into the second round, that led to referee Jack Reiss ending the fight.

Walsh’s record now stands at 11-0 with nine KOs and the 23-year-old, who is trained by Freddie Roche and backed by UFC president Dana White, will now likely have his first fight outside of the United States later this autumn.

