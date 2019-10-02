Lopez' left foot ensures France burn off US challenge

France 33

USA 9

TWO TRIES IN the space of three second-half minutes ensured France burned off a grafting USA to secure a bonus point that keeps them on the heels of England in Pool C.

The Eagles stirred hopes of another shock at this World Cup as the boot of AJ MacGinty pulled them back within touching distance of the two-time finalists as the score read 12-9 with 15 minutes remaining.

Les Bleus did not wilt with the game in the melting pot though, centre Gael Fickou finished off a bout of pressure by stepping through Aran Island-born prop Paul Mullen to dot down.

Baptiste Serin sealed the full five points three minutes later.

70: Try France!



Camille Lopez, having assisted first-half tries for Yoann Huget and Alivereti Raka with his superb left boot, created another by finding Raka with a cross-field kick to stretch the tiring US defence. The wing survived a flying tackle and passed back inside to Yacouba Camara who sent Serin cantering in.

Result sealed, there was still time for the pack to rumble over for a fifth try from replacement loosehead Jefferson Poirot.

The win leaves France one point off England in Pool C before they face Tonga this Sunday and then a likely decider against Eddie Jones’ men on 12 October.

