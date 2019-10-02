This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lopez' left foot ensures France burn off US challenge

AJ MacGinty kicked the Eagles to within a score with 15 minutes to go, but Les Bleus had too much firepower.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 10:48 AM
30 minutes ago 1,644 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4833270
Yoann Huget and Gael Fickou celebrate the opening try.
Image: Christophe Ena
Yoann Huget and Gael Fickou celebrate the opening try.
Image: Christophe Ena

France 33

USA 9

TWO TRIES IN the space of three second-half minutes ensured France burned off a grafting USA to secure a bonus point that keeps them on the heels of England in Pool C.

The Eagles stirred hopes of another shock at this World Cup as the boot of AJ MacGinty pulled them back within touching distance of the two-time finalists as the score read 12-9 with 15 minutes remaining.

Les Bleus did not wilt with the game in the melting pot though, centre Gael Fickou finished off a bout of pressure by stepping through Aran Island-born prop Paul Mullen to dot down.

Baptiste Serin sealed the full five points three minutes later.

Camille Lopez, having assisted first-half tries for Yoann Huget and Alivereti Raka with his superb left boot, created another by finding Raka with a cross-field kick to stretch the tiring US defence. The wing survived a flying tackle and passed back inside to Yacouba Camara who sent Serin cantering in.

Result sealed, there was still time for the pack to rumble over for a fifth try from replacement loosehead Jefferson Poirot.

The win leaves France one point off England in Pool C before they face Tonga this Sunday and then a likely decider against Eddie Jones’ men on 12 October.

Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella in Japan to review Ireland’s shock defeat to the hosts at the Rugby World Cup.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

