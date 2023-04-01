Galway's Brian Molloy elected president of Camogie Association

GALWAY’S BRIAN MOLLOY has been elected as the next president of the Camogie Association, succeeding Hilda Breslin.

Connacht chairperson Molloy was ratified today at this year’s Camogie Congress at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.

Molloy, who previously operated in the role of PRO on the Galway County Board and then became the Connacht Provincial Council PRO before taking up his current role as provincial chair, said that he was looking forward to “continuing the ongoing expansion and development of camogie at all levels.”

“I am honoured to be elected as Uachtarán Tofa and I am grateful for the trust the membership has placed in me to lead the association,” Molloy said. “I’m very aware of the excellent work that has been achieved by my predecessors and look forward to continuing the ongoing expansion and development of camogie at all levels.

“Camogie is one of the leading women’s sports and plays an important societal role in every community. I look forward to contributing to the expansion of the game both here and overseas. The future is bright.”

The association’s outgoing president Hilda Breslin added of Molloy’s appointment: “I wish to extend my best wishes and congratulations in taking up the position of Uachtarán Tofa.

“It is an historic occasion, as Brian is the first man to assume the highest office in our association. I look forward to working with Brian over the next year and can assure him of my full support, as he has given me as Connacht chair.”