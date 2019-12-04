This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

6 areas covered as camogie rule changes to be trialled for 2020 national league

Contact, persistent fouling, puck-outs, frees, goalscoring and penalties are all covered.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 803 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4917740
Galway were crowned All-Ireland champions in September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Galway were crowned All-Ireland champions in September.
Galway were crowned All-Ireland champions in September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have revealed the set of rule changes that will be trialled in the 2020 national league in a major revamp of the game.

After a steady stream of criticism from current and former players over the last year about the stop-start nature of matches, the Camogie Association have reacted with a process that began last April.

Following a meeting of their Central Council it has been decided that several new rules will be introduced on a trial basis for the 2020 National League. The potential proposals for permanent rule changes will then be made at their Annual Congress in 2021. 

They cover the areas of contact and persistent fouling while quick puck-outs and frees from the hand (inside own 45m line) are now allowed. Players can no longer drop their hurley intentionally or score a goal with a hand-pass while penalties are also changed.

laura-twomey-and-amy-oconnor Cork's Amy O'Connor and Dublin's Laura Twomey. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Here’s the full wording of the new rule changes:

Contact

  • A player may now use minimal contact on an opponent’s body from side-on, once they are making a reasonable effort to gain possession of the ball.

Persistent Fouling

  • A player who is now deemed to be persistently fouling another player (two deliberate fouls) will be given a “tick” by the referee. If that player commits one more foul, it will merit a yellow card.

Quick puck-out

  • The referee will now blow the whistle once only, to signal a wide/score and from that moment the sliotar is back in play and the goalkeeper is free to restart the game via a puck-out from the correct position.

Free from the hand

  • A player will now have the option to take a free from their hand if they are fouled inside her own 45 metre line. Only the player that is fouled can take the free from the hand and it is an indirect free.

Dropping the hurley and hand-pass goal

  • Players will now no longer be permitted to drop the hurley intentionally. In addition, players may no longer score a goal by hand-passing the sliotar into the net. Players may still score a point by hand-passing the ball over the bar.

Penalty and 20m free 

  • A penalty must be struck from on or outside the 20m line but not inside it. In addition, only one defending player may stand on the goal-line during a penalty and shall not move towards the 20m line before the ball has been struck.

niamh-mulcahy-with-karen-kennedy Limerick's Niamh Mulcahy and Tipperary's Karen Kennedy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Delegates at the 2019 Annual Congress last April voted to permit trail playing rules to be introduced. A ‘Feedback Forum’ was established involving players and managers before the rules revision working group was established, chaired by former GAA President Liam O’Neill.

A training process will take place in the coming weeks involving the national referee panel as well as workshops which will be held in early 2020 for players and managers ahead of the National League.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie