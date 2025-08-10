'Can you tell us how he died?': Mo Salah calls out Uefa for vague tribute to Palestinian footballer

MO SALAH HAS called out Uefa for its vague tribute to a Palestinian footballer who died.

The European football body had posted on X about Suleiman al-Obeid, “the Palestinian Pelé”.

It said he was a “talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest times.”

It did not detail the circumstances of al-Obeid’s death.

The 41-year-old was killed by Israeli forces while waiting for aid at a distribution point in Gaza, the Palestinian Football Association said.

Advertisement

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah responded to Uefa’s post.

He asked: Can you tell us how he died, where and why?

Can you tell us how he died, where, and why? https://t.co/W7HCyVVtBE — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 9, 2025

At least 662 athletes and scouts have been killed since 7 October 2023, the PFA said.

Deaths at aid distribution points have become increasingly common, with almost-daily reports of Israeli forces firing at sick and hungry Gazans.

Al-Obeid, who was born in Gaza City, leaves behind his wife, two sons and three daughters

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin sent a letter to the PFA offering his condolences.

“I was deeply saddened by the tragic death of Suleiman al-Obeid. The ‘Pele of Palestine’ was more than just a footballer; he was proof that joy, skill, and pride can flourish despite suffering,” he said.

“His talent and dedication to the game gave the children of Gaza and beyond reason to believe in a brighter tomorrow.

“His passing is a great loss to the world of football and to everyone who understands the power of sport to inspire.”

He added that he hopes al-Obeid’s legacy will live on.

Written by Mairead Maguire and posted on TheJournal.ie