Canada book World Cup semi-final date with New Zealand after storming past Australia

CANADA EASED INTO the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup with a 46-5 thrashing of Australia in Bristol on Saturday.

The world’s number two ranked side, Canada, will be back in Bristol to play reigning champions New Zealand in the last four on Friday, after the record six-times World Cup winners defeated South Africa 46-17 in the first of this weekend’s quarter-finals earlier Saturday.

Canada, who crowd-funded their tournament preparations with a charity drive entitled ‘Mission: Win Rugby World Cup’, had their last-eight clash sewn up by half-time, leading the Wallaroos 31-5 after running in five tries in the opening 40 minutes.

It took Canada, unbeaten at this tournament after dominating Pool B, just three minutes to open the scoring through a try from left wing Asia Hogan-Rochester.

Australia, second in Pool A behind World Cup favourites England, did draw level six minutes later when their left wing, Desiree Miller, crossed Canada’s line.

But that was as close as the Wallaroos came the entire match, with Canada’s potent combination of forward power and skilled back-line handling proving too much for an Australia team coached by former England captain Joanne Yapp.

Alysha Corrigan, Canada’s right wing, scored two tries either side of one from lock Sophie de Goede, with prop McKinley Hunt crossing just before the break as Canada extended their advantage to 26 points.

Early in the second half, a converted try from No 8 Fabiola Forteza stretched the scoreline to 38-5 but Australia, to their credit, then kept their opponents at bay until Canada captain Alexandra Tessier landed a 72nd minute penalty.

Canada flanker Karen Paquin rounded off a convincing win three minutes from time with her side’s seventh try.