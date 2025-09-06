Tuttosi on the double as Canada overpower Scotland to prepare for quarter-final

EMILY TUTTOSI SCORED two tries on her Exeter club home ground as Canada eventually overpowered Scotland 40-19 in the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Both teams had already qualified for the quarter-finals before this weekend’s last round of group games, with the only remaining issue in Pool B the finishing order.

Scotland’s defeat at a windswept Sandy Park leaves them on course to face arch-rivals and World Cup favourites England should the tournament hosts, as expected, top Pool A by defeating Australia later Saturday.

Such is Australia’s huge points difference advantage over the United States — despite the teams’ thrilling 31-31 draw last weekend — they should still face Canada in the last eight even if they lose to England.

“It’s really a blessing to be back on my home club ground and I’m grateful for the outcome today,” hooker Tuttosi told the BBC.

“This wind makes it a tale of two halves and there was good rugby played by both sides,” added Tuttosi, who plays for southwest side Exeter in England’s elite Premiership Women’s Rugby competition.

“We knew coming into the tournament that we wanted to make it out of Pool play. Hopefully a good week of prep for some exciting knockouts.”

Canada took a 12th-minute lead against Scotland when McKinley Hunt went over for the first try of the game in the 12th minute.

But Scotland, initially matching Canada’s forward power, hit back in the 22nd minute with a try from Rhona Lloyd – only the second the Canadians had conceded in the group stage.

Persistent Scottish pressure was rewarded when Lisa Thomson and Rachel McLachlan skilfully kept the ball alive for Chloe Rollie to send Lloyd over.

But Canada then made the most of Scotland being reduced to 14 players when Evie Gallagher was yellow-carded for an infringement near her own line.

They were awarded a penalty try after a dominant scrum was halted just short of the line and then Tuttosi crossed as a stretched Scotland defence struggled to cope with Canada’s speed of ball.

But Scotland, 19-5 down, got back into the game when Helen Nelson gained ground before Gallagher’s arcing run saw her run in a fine try.

Canada, however, pulled clear again when Tuttosi powered over from a line-out following weak defence by Scotland.

The Dark Blues’ lingering hopes of an upset evaporated when Nelson had a try disallowed for offside and shortly afterwards Canada replacement prop Brittany Kassil crossed Scotland’s line.

Scotland’s Francesca McGhie, with her sixth try in three games, and Canada’s Olivia DeMerchant then exchanged late scores.

All four quarter-final places on the other half of the draw have been decided ahead of Sunday’s group matches, when Ireland will look to repeat last year’s shock win over world champions New Zealand in Pool C.

South Africa, into their first Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final, meet France in a clash of the top two sides in Pool D.

Sunday’s other pool matches, between Japan and Spain, and Italy and Brazil, will see the four teams involved looking to bow out with their first win of this tournament.

