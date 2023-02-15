'Power to the Canada players' - Irish view on World Cup group rivals' dispute

CANADA, GROUP COUNTERPARTS of the Republic of Ireland at this summer’s Fifa Women’s World Cup, have been in the spotlight in recent days.

Last Friday, the team released a powerful statement and launched a strike to protest against inequality and lack of funding.

They later called it off, saying in a statement that the national federation had threatened legal action. Captain Christine Sinclair claimed her team were being “forced back to work” and will play in the SheBelieves Cup this week “under protest”.

Canada face world champions USA in their tournament opener on Friday.

They join Ireland, Australia and Nigeria in Group B at the World Cup this summer, with Vera Pauw’s side facing them in their second outing in Perth on 26 July.

The Girls In Green are currently in Marbella for a training camp, which concludes with an international friendly against China PR next Tuesday as their preparations ramp up.

This dispute has thrown Canada’s into disarray, however.

“It’s never nice to see that there are disputes between a team and their federation,” Irish international Harriet Scott said yesterday.

“There’s obviously reasons behind it, none of us know the full story, but at the moment, we just want every team to be as supported as they should be because it’s a growing game and a growing sport and it needs the full support and backing.

“We’re really fortunate that at this moment we’re in a really good place with the FAI and the support we get from the FAI. That came from having some very tough conversations a few years ago, so all I’m hoping for with Canada is that both sides have a resolution to the dispute they’re having at the moment. All we want is people performing at their best and every country getting the support they need.”

The Birmingham City defender refused to be drawn on the fact that Canada’s internal problems may not be a bad thing for Ireland ahead of their first-ever major tournament.

“I haven’t thought that way about it. I personally would like to play a team not when they’re down, I want to play a team when they are at their absolute best, so that we can perform at our best and still compete with them.

“A few years ago we played the Netherlands just after they won the Euros. They were at their absolute peak, so when we went away and got a draw, that was probably the most satisfying result for me. I want to compete against Canada when they are flying really.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Harriet Scott. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

New recruit Aoife Mannion echoed some of Scott’s sentiments when she was asked about the situation. The Manchester United defender used to live with Canadian international Janine Beckie, “one of the faces that is really driving this movement forward”.

“My view is, power to the players of the Canadian national team, using their voice collectively to try and push and drive for change,” Mannion stated.

“It is easy to forget this is a team that won the Olympics. These players are Olympic gold medal winners so if they don’t feel like they have the power to push change and to ask for more, where does that leave any other international team?

“I think every player that one, is involved in an international team and two, is just a player in general will be looking at them with a level of inspiration and fingers crossed that they get the level of respect and open conversations that they deserve.”

As perhaps best seen with Ireland and that landmark press conference at Liberty Hall in April 2017, issues must always be pushed forward, Mannion added. Particularly in this World Cup year.

“Everything that needs to get highlighted should get highlighted. Often it is about the timing and the way in which it is done.

“In this case, with the Canadian women’s national team they have made a collective stance. When it is all done together that can be really powerful. My personal view is that, generally to push for change in a systematic nature, like organisation level it takes a whole group of players to stand behind something and push that forward.

“It is quite powerful actually when you see a team decide to take a stance like that.”