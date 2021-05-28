Van Graan: 'You don't want a match ending on a Captain's Challenge'

SO FAREWELL CJ, showstopper to the last.

On his final home game at Thomond Park, Stander thought as well as fought his way to victory.

With the clock in the red, and Munster leading 31-27, referee Andrew Brace awarded Cardiff a penalty. Up stepped Stander to use his Captain’s Challenge, pointing out to Brace that Lloyd Williams, Cardiff’s replacement scrum-half, had kicked the ball back into the ruck towards the end of a 23-phase move from the visitors.

Brace reviewed the footage, and a dramatic game had a surreal conclusion. Not that Munster care. This win, bonus-point attached, sends them top of the Rainbow Northern Conference and gives them a decent chance of making the final, although they do require Benetton to slip up.

Afterwards Munster coach, Johann van Graan expressed his dissatisfaction with the experimental law. “Firstly on the Captain’s Challenge – you don’t want to end the game like that,” van Graan said.

“Unfortunately that’s the laws currently in the game for this competition, so you’ve got to use it.

“On CJ, we got another 80 minute performance from him. He led the team really well, was really good at the base of the scrum and he just kept coming.

“He carried really well, took one huge hit off the kick-off and then the next kick-off he’s back at it again.

“He’ll be sorely missed, as will a lot of big names who have played their final games at Thomond Park for Munster tonight.”

As for Munster, they will certainly have one more game this season, possibly two, depending on how Benetton get on in their concluding Rainbow Cup games against Connacht and Ospreys. All Munster could do tonight was win to keep the pressure on. They did that.

“I’m very happy about the win and the five points,” said van Graan. “I didn’t think we started the game well, we made some errors and you’ve got to give Cardiff credit, we know their attack is very, very good. We knew it was coming, but they got such good ball we couldn’t stop it.

“Then, from minutes 30 to 40 – scoring those three tries, we really did well.

“At that stage, it became a knockout game, big moments on 24-all and then the last few minutes was literally both sides could have won it.

“I’m very happy we showed the resilience to come through it and get the win first, score four tries and get the bonus point. I’m relieved.”