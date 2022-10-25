Membership : Access or Sign Up
Carbery expected to train fully this week, as Beirne, Keenan and Gibson-Park step up rehab

The Ireland squad gathered yesterday ahead of the upcoming November internationals.

52 minutes ago 945 Views 0 Comments
Munster and Ireland out-half Joey Carbery.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY WILL train fully this week ahead of Ireland’s clash with South Africa on 5 November.

The Ireland squad gathered at Carton House yesterday ahead of the upcoming November internationals against the Springboks, Fiji and Australia.

Head coach Andy Farrell has a number of injury issues to contend with, but a squad update issued this morning provided positive news on Carbery, who picked up a shoulder knock during Munster’s URC defeat to Leinster over the weekend. 

Leinster’s Ciarán Frawley also picked up a shoulder injury in the same game, and will be managed across the week.

In further good news, Tadhg Beirne (adductor), Jamison Gibson Park (hamstring), Hugo Keenan (abdomen), Jacob Stockdale (ankle) and Calvin Nash (dead leg) are all set to be reintegrated to training at the IRFU’s high performance centre this week.

Both Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and Peter O’Mahony (neck) are expected to complete their rehab programmes and train later in the week, while Craig Casey (groin) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) will continue their rehab.

Meanwhile the Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell returned from South Africa last night.

Ulster’s game against the Sharks last weekend was postponed after 29 members of Ulster’s touring party tested positive for E. coli and Norovirus.

Ulster’s players in Ireland camp will now be managed over the coming days.

The 12 players named in the Ireland A panel set to face the All Blacks XV at the RDS on 4 November will remain with their provinces this week, and join the squad following round seven of the URC.

