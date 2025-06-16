Cardiff appoint highly rated Irish coach as new manager

CARDIFF HAVE announced the appointment of Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The son of Cork GAA legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy most recently worked as first-team coach at Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City.

He previously had stints at Rochdale and Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad.

The former Ireland U21 international and Cork City footballer takes charge of a Cardiff side that were relegated after finishing bottom of the Championship last season.

Barry-Murphy is joined by assistant boss Lee Riley, with the pair having previously worked together at Rochdale and Man City.

It ends a lengthy search for a successor to Omer Riza, who was sacked weeks before the Welsh club’s relegation was confirmed in April.

Owner Vincent Tan suggested the former Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder was the “right” man for the job.

“Throughout the interview process, Brian showed a huge passion for our club because he believes in what we’re trying to do,” Tan said.

“He knows this level, having played and managed at this standard before, where he was noted for his style of play.

“Since then, he has only gone from strength to strength as a leader.

“He’s got a proven track record in youth development, having coached some of the brightest young prospects in the UK, many of whom are now playing at the very top of the game.

“He brings enthusiasm, vibrancy and an exciting outlook on what today’s football is, while looking to play an attacking style that our fans are sure to enjoy.

“It’s a combination of all of Brian’s great talents that make him the right man to take us forward into this next chapter.”