Cardiff boss allays concerns over Ireland U21 international's head injury

CARDIFF CITY boss Steve Morison has played down concerns over an injury suffered to Ireland U21 international Joel Bagan today.

The Welsh side lost defender Bagan to a head injury early on during their 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in which Ireland international Callum O’Dowda also started against his former club.

The good news will come as a relief to Jim Crawford, whose Ireland U21 side face a crucial Euro qualification playoff against Israel next month, with the 20-year-old likely to be involved.

On Bagan’s injury, Morison said: “He is fine. He didn’t remember heading the ball so he came straight off, but he will be okay.”

The youngster has caught the eye in his short Championship career so far.

Bagan made 28 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

He initially found himself out of the team this season, however, after Jamilu Collins was signed from Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn during the summer.

However, Bagan is now expected to have an extended run in the first team, following Collins’ recent anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“He has not had much of a choice,” Morison said of the Irish youngster at the time of his defensive rival’s injury.

“JC (Collins) has been outstanding. You have to wait for your opportunity and now he has to be ready to step up in a huge game on Sunday.

“I think it would have been wrong for us to have sat here this season and said we were going to rely on Joel to play left-back all season. You have to have a squad for situations like this.”

Today’s result left Cardiff 12th in the Championship table and Morison expressed frustration with his side’s performance.

“The result was all that mattered today. We have lost the game and everyone is very disappointed by that.

“Everything else is irrelevant. We had chances we should have taken, but we didn’t and Bristol have scored twice.

“Moments could have turned the game on its head. But that doesn’t matter and we can talk until the cows come home without it affecting anything.

“I have told our forwards I am fed up with missed chances. They are getting in there, but have to put the ball in the back of the net.

“At times like this, you have to keep believing as a striker and keep getting yourself into the right areas.

“I will try to help them, but we don’t know yet whether they have the quality to score in this league.

“There is nothing to report on the transfer front and we will only bring someone new in if it is right for all concerned. For now, we have to keep working to improve the players we have.”

Additional reporting by Press Association