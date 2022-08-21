Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 21 August 2022
Advertisement

Cardiff boss allays concerns over Ireland U21 international's head injury

There were worries after Joel Bagan had to be substituted during his side’s game with Bristol City.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 5:29 PM
45 minutes ago 999 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5845797
Cardiff's Joel Bagan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Cardiff's Joel Bagan (file pic).
Cardiff's Joel Bagan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CARDIFF CITY boss Steve Morison has played down concerns over an injury suffered to Ireland U21 international Joel Bagan today.

The Welsh side lost defender Bagan to a head injury early on during their 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in which Ireland international Callum O’Dowda also started against his former club.

The good news will come as a relief to Jim Crawford, whose Ireland U21 side face a crucial Euro qualification playoff against Israel next month, with the 20-year-old likely to be involved.

On Bagan’s injury, Morison said: “He is fine. He didn’t remember heading the ball so he came straight off, but he will be okay.”

The youngster has caught the eye in his short Championship career so far.

Bagan made 28 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

He initially found himself out of the team this season, however, after Jamilu Collins was signed from Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn during the summer.

However, Bagan is now expected to have an extended run in the first team, following Collins’ recent anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“He has not had much of a choice,” Morison said of the Irish youngster at the time of his defensive rival’s injury.

“JC (Collins) has been outstanding. You have to wait for your opportunity and now he has to be ready to step up in a huge game on Sunday.

“I think it would have been wrong for us to have sat here this season and said we were going to rely on Joel to play left-back all season. You have to have a squad for situations like this.”

Today’s result left Cardiff 12th in the Championship table and Morison expressed frustration with his side’s performance.

 “The result was all that mattered today. We have lost the game and everyone is very disappointed by that.

“Everything else is irrelevant. We had chances we should have taken, but we didn’t and Bristol have scored twice.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“Moments could have turned the game on its head. But that doesn’t matter and we can talk until the cows come home without it affecting anything.

“I have told our forwards I am fed up with missed chances. They are getting in there, but have to put the ball in the back of the net.

“At times like this, you have to keep believing as a striker and keep getting yourself into the right areas.

“I will try to help them, but we don’t know yet whether they have the quality to score in this league.

“There is nothing to report on the transfer front and we will only bring someone new in if it is right for all concerned. For now, we have to keep working to improve the players we have.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie