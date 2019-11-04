This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cardiff City threatened with three-window transfer ban over Sala payment

Fifa say the Championship club must hand over €6 million to Nantes for the deceased Argentine striker.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Nov 2019, 1:22 PM
7 minutes ago 190 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4878364
Cardiff City fans holding up a banner remembering Sala back in January.
Image: Nick Potts
Cardiff City fans holding up a banner remembering Sala back in January.
Image: Nick Potts

CARDIFF CITY HAVE been threatened with a three-window transfer ban by Fifa if they fail to pay the first instalment of the fee owed to Nantes for the late Emiliano Sala.

The Fifa Players’ Status Committee ruled in September that Cardiff must hand over a €6 million (£5.3m) payment for club-record signing Sala, who, along with pilot David Ibbotson, died when their Piper Malibu aircraft crashed in January.

Sala had accepted a move but Cardiff claimed the agreement to pay Nantes £15m was not legally binding because conditions insisted upon by the selling club were not fulfilled.

Cardiff announced in a statement last month that they intend to appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but world football governing body Fifa has outlined its reasons and ordered the Welsh side to pay up.

Fifa confirmed in a 21-page document published on Monday that the threat of a ban, which would run through until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, will be lifted if Cardiff make the payment within 45 days.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

