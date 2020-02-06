This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cardiff wash-out still stings for Sexton

‘Anytime you lose for Ireland, it never leaves you.’.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 4:06 PM
42 minutes ago 836 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4995321
Sexton in March in Cardiff.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Sexton in March in Cardiff.
Sexton in March in Cardiff.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

AMID ALL THE bruising experiences endured by Ireland through their tough 2019, the wash-out on Wales’ coronation day almost gets, well, lost in the wash a bit.

The open roof allowed the heavens to pour through and Joe Schmidt’s side had to face into the fact that the opening round dip against England was a symptom of greater ills rather than merely a 24-hour bug.

“We were going for a Championship,” points out Jonathan Sexton when he’s asked if the outcome still stung. True, but on that 80 minutes of evidence, there was a chasm between 2019 victors and the deposed winners from 2018, who were held to 25-0 until Jordan Larmour’s injury-time try.

“We got well beaten out the gate,” adds the out-half, “it was a very disappointing day, and one that… anytime you lose for Ireland, it never leaves you. You think about it a lot and that was one of those days.”

A post-Warren Gatland Wales, without Jonathan Davies and Liam Williams, do not look quite as potent a threat as the Grand Slam-winning outfit and come in search of their first Six Nations win in Dublin since 2012.Having struggled to knit their complete game together on their first run-out under Andy Farrell last weekend, Sexton will demand that his squad are ready to fly out of the traps to meet always-physical foes now under the guidance of Wayne Pivac.

“Last week we were ready to go, but we have to realise: when we soak the first two colisions we’re chasing shadows for 7, 8, 9 phases. Scotland are always a side who play with good shape, good width in their team.

jonathan-sexton Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“It’s about those first phases, making sure we’ve good contacts there. I don’t think we were too nervous, just a little bit inaccurate. We settled in then, but throughout the game we weren’t clinical or accurate and that allowed the game to go how it did.”

That said, the skipper was still willing to stand his ground and defend the side’s performance when it was suggested that Ireland too often passed to static runners.

“I disagree. When you get slow ball off bad set-piece, you can’t run onto the ball into a brick wall.

“So we did some really good things at times when we were moving onto the ball. We hope to get more front foot ball this week. We might not. We won’t try and force things if we’re not, because we know what we’re meant to do against slow ball. When you’ve got a full defence against you, it’s not as easy as that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie