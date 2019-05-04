Cardiff's Premier League relegation confirmed amid loss to Palace

CARDIFF CITY’S RELEGATION from the Premier League was confirmed today, after they lost 3-2 to Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha earned the visitors a first-half lead, before a Martin Kelly own goal gave Neil Warnock’s side hope.

However, subsequent efforts from Michy Batshuayi and Andros Townsend ensured the Bluebirds will be playing Championship football next seaon.

A Bobby Reid goal in the dying moments proved to be little more than a consolation for the hosts.

More to follow

