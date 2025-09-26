Cardinals agony as Seahawks snatch victory with late field goal

JASON MYERS SLOTTED a 52-yard field goal with the final play of the game as the Seattle Seahawks snatched a dramatic 23-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

A scrappy encounter between the two NFC West rivals exploded into life in the fourth quarter after the Cardinals fought back from a 20-6 deficit to level it at 20-20 with 28 seconds remaining.

But Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold showed great poise to move the visitors into field goal range, setting up Myers for his winning three-pointer as time expired.

It was the second time in four days that Arizona had suffered defeat with the final kick of the game.

On Sunday, the Cardinals had slipped to a 16-15 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers after a last-second field goal.

Seattle improved to 3-1 with the victory in the divisional standings while Arizona slipped to 2-2.

Seattle signal-caller Darnold finished with 242 passing yards from 18-of-26 attempts, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Darnold looked to have moved the Seahawks into position for a clinical win earlier in the game, leading drives of 77 and 90 yards to set up touchdowns for AJ Barner and Zach Charbonnet to make it 14-3 at half-time.

With Arizona’s offence struggling to fire, the Seahawks stretched their advantage to 20-6 early in the fourth quarter after two more Myers field goals.

But Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray sparked into life in the fourth quarter, leading back-to-back touchdown drives for Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emari Demercado to tie it at 20-20.

Yet a poor kick off by the Cardinals’ Chad Ryland — incurring a penalty for falling short of the landing zone — handed good field position to Seattle and allowed Darnold to march the Seahawks into field goal range, setting up Myers’ winning kick.

– © AFP 2025