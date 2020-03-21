This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Carl Frampton doubts June title fight will go ahead

The 33-year-old has been training on his own at home.

By Press Association Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 9:23 AM
46 minutes ago 257 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5053519
Carl Frampton: Preparations would be unfair on boh fighters.
CARL FRAMPTON IS doubtful that his WBO super-featherweight title fight with Jamel Herring will take place in June due to current social distancing restrictions which mean he cannot spar or prepare properly.

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman has been training on his own at home after the Government put in place restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Frampton, who has previously held world titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight, told the BBC: “I can’t spar, we can’t do anything. This fight is tentatively pencilled in for June. I very much doubt to see the fight taking place in June.

“How can it take place? For example, if things maybe do clear up by the end of May, and the fight can go ahead mid-June, but I’ll have been in a 10-week isolation camp in my garage with two weeks with my coach.

“It doesn’t make sense and it wouldn’t be fair for both fighters to prepare that way for a world title fight, so I very, very much doubt that it’s going to happen in June – but I’m training now as if it is until I hear otherwise.”

Frampton inflicted a first-ever defeat on American Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas last November to give himself a shot at the WBO super-featherweight title.

