Carla Ward 'excited to be part of something special' as new Ireland boss

NEW IRELAND WNT head coach Carla Rowe says “everything” excites her about her new job, with 2027 World Cup qualification the target.

The former Aston Villa boss was confirmed as Eileen Gleeson’s successor this evening.

“I’m excited to be part of something special,” Ward said as her appointment was confirmed.

“It’s (a role) I’ve probably wanted for maybe more than just this period. I’ve worked with Irish players before, their personalities maybe match a little bit of mine. I think we stand for the same in terms of our values and our principles. I felt it was the right match — and in the last few days, I’ve believed that as well.”

On what attracted her to the position, the former Villa, Sheffield United and Birmingham City manager continued:

“I’ve been in club football for a long time now and I’ve had a fairly successful career so far, but work/life balance number one.

“Stepping away from club football, I think it was the next step. I wanted to step into an international stage. The opportunity to try and get to the World Cup, which is for me, most important, and an opportunity to work for an organisation and a country that maybe matches how I see things. That’s something that’s really important to me because I think values are, for me, so strong.

“It’s excited me for some time. I’ve stayed in contact with the organisation for a number of years because I’ve had good relationships with them in the past, having players played, but a lot. What the country stands for, what this group of players has got… I know there’s some work to do in terms of infrastructure from the youth groups, but on a whole, I think it’s a project that can be taken to a place where I’d like to be involved.”

Ward’s contract runs until the end of the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign. She will be assisted by former Ireland international and long-time Manchester City Women’s coach Alan Mahon, with legendary shot-stopper Emma Byrne remaining in situ as goalkeeping coach.

The new management ticket must now lift Ireland from the disappointment of their failure to qualify for Euro 2025. They return to Nations League action next month.

Ward’s first impressions of the team are “positive” and “exciting”.

“If you have a look at the average age, we’re coming into a peak moment and I think that’s really important. It’s an opportunity now, going into the World Cup, two-and-a-half years to blend youth coming through, experienced players, world-class players, it’s got everything and I think it’s exciting.”

Speaking on the growth of the game the 41-year-old Englishwoman was keen to stress the importance of the Women’s Premier Division. The “disconnect” between the domestic league and the senior national team has been a talking point of late.

“When you look at the Irish league, I think it’s important that we get across that,” said Ward. “I think it’s important that we establish very quick relationships and be visible to the League of Ireland.

“I’ve got a five-year-old myself, if you’re a young girl growing up in Ireland, they need to be able to see that there’s an opportunity to go and play professionally. I know the FAI are doing some unbelievable worksin terms of how they build out that league.

“Part of my job isn’t just the national team, it’s going to be really important that we create relationships quickly and give opportunity to young players to be able to see a pathway to the top.”

The new head coach also had a word for the Irish fans ahead of her official unveiling at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

“I love it. All three clubs I’ve been at, I’ve had a really strong connection with the fans. I’m a football fan myself, I’m somebody that’s very passionate, as people will know from my career, and a bond with the fans is hugely important. I have absolutely no doubt we’ll have a very strong bond.”