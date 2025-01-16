Ward and Ireland 'the perfect match' after advice from 'unbelievable mentor' Emma Hayes

CARLA WARD’S UNVEILING this afternoon was overshadowed by other FAI matters, but the new Ireland WNT head coach took it all in her stride.

She didn’t seem fazed by the distractions and drama, and spoke impressively as she threw down the gauntlet.

After Ireland’s failure to reach Euro 2025, the remit is to qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

The former Aston Villa boss sees herself and Ireland as “the perfect match” and insists “we have to get to the World Cup” in Brazil.

“I’ve been really fortunate to coach some great players over the years, many of them Irish,” began Ward, flanked by FAI Director of Football Marc Canham and CEO David Courell at the Aviva Stadium.

“I’ve always loved the Irish mentality and loved to play with Irish players — even if the ones I played with were a little wild. I think anyone that knows me, certainly anyone who knows what I’ve done in England, will know that I’m very passionate.

“I’d like to think that I’ve got a little bit of an Irish mentality. I thought it was the right mix at the right time for me and… I’m going to say it, I think it’s the perfect match, to be honest.”

This is Ward’s first managerial job in international football, and Canham and Courell stressed she was “the outstanding candidate” and “an exciting appointment” in pre-prepared statements.

The 41-year-old stepped down from the Villa helm last May, but got a taste for international football when she worked with Emma Hayes’ USWNT as they won gold at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Hayes is one of the biggest names in women’s football, having previously enjoyed huge success at Chelsea, and Ward spoke to her fellow Englishwoman about this opportunity.

“Emma’s been an unbelievable mentor and a big assistance for me for quite some time now — somebody I’ve leaned on in a lot of moments in my career, and she’s guided, she’s helped me.

“We had conversations. She was probably the one person that knew throughout the whole process. Obviously, somebody that guided me and gave me some very good advice, particularly ahead of the last interview, so yeah, she’s been unbelievable for me and I can’t thank her enough.”

Emma Hayes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ward impressed in her club jobs at Villa, Sheffield United and Birmingham City, establishing herself as one of the brightest young coaches in the WSL.

Asked about her style, she said: “I think I’ve proven at all three clubs I’ve been at, I like to be in a team that’s exciting to play in, exciting to watch. I think that’s been through all the clubs I’ve been at. We like players to play with a smile on their face, number one.

“My whole career has been based around people and it has to be about people rather than players and getting the best out of them. I think if we can create an environment where people enjoying coming in… it’s easier said than done but I think it’s really important that we can get the best out of them and maximise their potential.”

The Isle of Wight native has begun speaking to players and staff, which includes former Ireland internationals Alan Mahon and Emma Byrne, and will attend games in England this weekend.

She is also keen to visit League of Ireland clubs, watch domestic games and address the “disconnect” that has been a talking point of late.

“The sooner we can get into League of Ireland clubs and show them that we have a plan — certainly I put something to the board on how we can bridge the gap, how I believe that we can see those players a little bit more and give them an opportunity.”

That said, Ward is intent on pursuing all avenues: she was asked about the need to unearth a consistent goalscorer, and is already laying plans to draft in dual eligible players like her predecessors Vera Pauw and Eileen Gleeson.

“It’s what we were talking about over breakfast this morning: how do we find a centre-forward with Irish heritage? And being really honest, we’ve reached out to quite a few agents this morning to try and find out a few in particular. We need to score goals, 100%.”

Ward made sure to hail “unbelievable figures” Niamh Fahey and Diane Caldwell, who recently announced their international retirements, and believes there is “endless opportunity” to utilise them in the set-up.

Interesting times ahead. Judging by today, Ward should take it all in her stride.