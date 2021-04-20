Carley appointed to referee Leinster's semi-final clash with La Rochelle

ENGLAND’S MATTHEW CARLEY has been appointed to referee Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final clash with La Rochelle on Sunday 2 May.

The RFU official will be on the whistle for the game at Stade Marcel Deflandre and will be assisted by Karl Dickson and Jack Makepeace. Ian Tempest will be the TMO.

Englishman Wayne Barnes will be in charge of the other semi-final between Toulouse and Bordeaux, with Christophe Ridley, Adam Leal, and Tom Foley making up the match official team for that encounter on Saturday 1 May.

Meanwhile, Ulster’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash away to Leicester Tigers on Friday 30 April will be refereed by Pascal Gaüzère.

His assistant referees will be fellow Frenchmen Mathieu Raynal and Alex Ruiz, with Eric Gauzins on TMO duty.

The IRFU’s Andrew Brace has been appointed to the other last-four game in the Challenge Cup, Bath v Montpellier on Saturday 1 May.

Frank Murphy and Chris Busby will be his assistants, with Brian MacNeice serving as the TMO.